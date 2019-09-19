Reward offered by FBI for information on El Paso church arsonist

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The FBI is prepared to pay $5,000 for any information that could lead to the arrest of whoever tried to burn down three El Paso churches.

A total of $15,000 can be rewarded based on the identification, arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible.

St. Matthew Catholic Church, St. Patrick Cathedral and St. Jude Catholic Church were damaged in an attempt to burn the structures down on May 7, May 13 and June 15, respectively. In all three cases, the person or persons responsible used an incendiary device in an attempt to set fire to the building.

Each church was damaged but no one was injured.

“We are counting on assistance from members of the community to keep our city safe,” the FBI said in a news release. “We are asking everyone to please remain vigilant for suspicious or unusual activity to include events and persons around you. To date, we have received numerous tips regarding this investigation and multiple law enforcement agencies are involved. Every lead will be thoroughly investigated. Regardless of how insignificant you think your information might be, we strongly encourage you to come forward and welcome your information and assistance. You do have the option to remain anonymous when providing assistance to this investigation.”

You can leave a tip the following ways: