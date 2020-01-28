Retrial for alleged BarFly shooter begins Tuesday

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The retrial for Moises Galvan, the man charged in the 2017 murder of 22-year-old RJ Fanco in an East El Paso bar parking lot will begin Tuesday.

Galvan allegedly shot Franco and another man after a confrontation outside BarFly in East El Paso in January 2017. Franco was pronounced dead at the scene, the second victim was hospitalized but has since recovered.

As KTSM previously reported, Judge Marcos Lizarraga declared a mistrial in June because an improper question had been asked in front of the jury. Prosecutors with the District Attorney’s Office told KTSM at the time they didn’t think they did anything wrong.

Galvan is also facing an additional Assault Causing Bodily Injury charge for a July incident involving an inmate at the El Paso County Detention Center since he’s been incarcerated.

The trial begins in the 168th District Court at 9:30 a.m.