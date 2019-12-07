Restaurant thief was not ‘Eatin’ Good in the Neighborhood”

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso are hoping to identify a restaurant thief who broke into a local restaurant and stole liquor and a tablet earlier this month.

It happened at the Applebee’s Neighborhood Bar & Grill, located at 7956 Gateway Boulevard East at Yarbrough around 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, December 4.

The restaurant surveillance camera captured him entering the restaurant through an unlocked door at the take-out entrance. Once he was inside, he went to the bar and stole three bottles of liquor, then proceeded to the takeout counter where he stole a Samsung Tablet before he walked out of the store.





The suspect is described as a Hispanic male in his late teens or early 20s. He was wearing a Dallas Cowboys baseball hat, long-sleeved blue shirt, and jeans.

Anyone with information on the identity of this burglar, should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477(TIPS), or online at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org. You will remain anonymous and, if your tip leads to an arrest, you may qualify for a cash reward.