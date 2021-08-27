Restaurant shooting victim posted ‘date night’ photo before his death; New details on suspect’s arrest

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The man killed in a restaurant-bar shooting late Wednesday night posted a date night photo to Facebook of himself and his significant other before his death.

Daniel Almanzar, 51, took the selfie inside Coconuts Wing Cantina in Socorro about five hours before investigators say he was shot in the head following a dispute with another patron.

According to an affidavit obtained by KTSM 9 News, Almanzar was found on the floor of the restaurant when Socorro police arrived at the scene shortly after 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

The documents states witnesses told investigators Almanzar had gotten into a verbal argument with the shooting suspect, 43-year-old Neftali Martinez.

Neftali Martinez

Martinez was kicked out of the restaurant and returned later armed with a gun, opening fire on Almanzar, and wounding another man in the thigh before fleeing, authorities said.

Investigators stated the shooting was captured on video and several witnesses were able to provide a description of the suspect.

According to the affidavit, about an hour later, sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a report of gunfire not too far away. When investigators examined surveillance video from a neighbor, they said they spotted the suspect driving a silver van, firing a handgun.

Deputies found the van parked at a nearby residence and took Martinez into custody, the document states.

Martinez is charged with murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. His bonds total $1.1 million.

