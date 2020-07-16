Rape culture reckoning: Women expose network of alleged sexual abuse at El Paso bars and concerts

FILE – In this Jan. 20, 2018 file photo, a marcher carries a sign with the popular Twitter hashtag #MeToo used by people speaking out against sexual harassment as she takes part in a Women’s March in Seattle. According to a study published Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, the first sexual experience for many U.S. women was forced or coerced intercourse in their early teens, encounters that for some may have had lasting health repercussions. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

Trigger warning: The article below contains information on sexual assault and is part of an on-going series on rape culture. If you or someone you know is the victim of sexual assault, you can click here to access resources for support.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Multiple women are coming forward on social media to expose a pervasive culture of sexual predation and assault within the local music and bar scenes.

Criminal charges have not been filed and KTSM will not be naming the accused.

You can read one woman’s account that she hopes inspires other survivors to share their stories.

Johanna Allberg was 16-years old when she moved back to El Paso after escaping a sexually-abusive situation with her stepdad.

Music helped her cope with the trauma and she became active in the local music scene.

She entered a ticket giveaway to a show she wanted to attend and says the man who would become her abuser was running the giveaway and notified her that she won.

The two locked eyes at the show and then he later messaged her on social media.

“He started direct messaging me, and I immediately told him how old I was because I could tell he was much older,” Allberg tells KTSM 9 News.

“I didn’t know he was 30, but definitely knew he was older.”

This is when she says her abuser began to groom her.

Grooming is defined as the process through which a sexual predator gains the trust of potential victims to eventually commit sexual abuse.

According to the American Bar Association, sexual predators first target their victims, then secure access to them and isolate the victim in order to gain their trust. Later, they initiate sexual contact that can range from voyeurism and staling to rape and violence.

“He used his social status to groom me and make me feel like I needed more friends than I already,” says Allberg. “He told me I would have friends and free drinks even though I was underage.”

Allberg says her abuser would message her on social media, then began picking her up from high school to take on lunch dates.

“He made several sexual advances toward me that at the time I had no familiarity with. A lot of it was a first for me. I hate to admit it because I don’t believe in the concept of virginity, but I did want it to be a little more special,” Allberg said.

Allberg says that in addition to giving her alcohol, he would sneak her into local music clubs and venues to see shows she was too young to get into because she was underage.

“All of that stuff led to me being manipulated as a child by him as a grown man who should know better,” she says.

Someone told her that her abuser bragged about sleeping with her while she was underage, and she learned that many people knew about the abuse but let it go.

“No one intervened even though it’s morally wrong to manipulate a minor into thinking they need you,” says Allberg. “That’s rape culture.”

The abuse lasted four years.

Allberg says she drew the line in high school and ended contact by blocking him on social media but would still run into him at local concerts.

“His grip on me was really strong, he made me feel like I needed him, and I went back to him when I was 20.”

Things ended about a month and a half later.

“I cut it off not because of the sexual abuse, he abused me more than he had previously,” she says.

One example she gave involves an alleged forcible penetration by an object.

“I ended it because he made racist remarks about Black people in the alternative music scene,” she says.

According to Allberg, the trauma has shattered her relationship with music because of how deeply-seated in rape culture she’s found the live music scene.

The problem isn’t one predator, but rather a culture that permits sexual predations and intimidates those who speak out.

“I don’t go to shows anymore. I’m afraid of him and I’m afraid of his friends. Even the women,” Allberg tells KTSM 9 News.

Allberg says the abuse has traumatized her deeply, but that she is fed up with rape culture.

“He’s acted abusively toward other women in public. People know about him but they still post pictures with him, they still get drinks with him,” says Allberg.

“It became emotionally-exhausting to see on social media that he wasn’t impacted by his actions because I — and many other people — have to put in the work every day so that we don’t collapse emotionally.”



If you would like to share your story (even anonymously), please email ecoulehan@ktsm.com