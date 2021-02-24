Puppy found with bear trap on paw in East El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Detectives with the El Paso Police Department Animal Cruelty Investigations Unit are searching for the person or persons responsible for a puppy that was found earlier this week with a bear trap on its paw.

Early Monday morning, a couple found the black and white Australian Cattle Dog/mix breed female canine with a bear trap on her right paw.

The puppy was found in the Red Sands desert area, off the 15000 block of Montana Ave.  The canine suffered injuries as a result of the trap.

If you have information regarding this crime, please call the ACIU Hotline at (915) 212-0800.

