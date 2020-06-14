Predominantly Black Northeast El Paso church vandalized overnight

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A church in Northeast El Paso was vandalized early Sunday morning in what church pastors believe was an “apparent act of hate.”

Church administrators found a front glass door of the church, located at 9615 Dyer Street, smashed in with a rock around 2:10 a.m. Sunday morning.

While Destiny Family Church has parishioners of varying racial and cultural backgrounds, they’re known as a predominantly Black church.

“We are grateful to have a great relationship with the El Paso Police Department who responded quickly and are investigating the incident. Throughout our nation’s history, vandalism of predominantly black churches, the center of our community, has been a common tactic used to intimidate us,” Destiny Church said in a statement to KTSM.

“Even in the face of racism and bigotry, we are committed to continuing embodying the Gospel of Love and Grace as we have done for over 32 years. We hope the hearts of those responsible are healed even as they are held accountable for this dishonorable act.”

The Church claims EPPD’s Northeast El Paso Regional Command was also vandalized. KTSM reached out to EPPD and they have not confirmed this information.

The church believes at least two people in a dark-colored SUV pulled up to the church and dimmed their lights for several minutes before exiting and smashing the window. No arrests have been made.

Destiny Family Church estimates damages at approximately $1,500.