Breaking News
EPPD Bomb Squad responding to West El Paso shopping center

Predominantly Black Northeast El Paso church vandalized overnight

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A church in Northeast El Paso was vandalized early Sunday morning in what church pastors believe was an “apparent act of hate.”

Church administrators found a front glass door of the church, located at 9615 Dyer Street, smashed in with a rock around 2:10 a.m. Sunday morning.

While Destiny Family Church has parishioners of varying racial and cultural backgrounds, they’re known as a predominantly Black church.

“We are grateful to have a great relationship with the El Paso Police Department who responded quickly and are investigating the incident. Throughout our nation’s history,  vandalism of predominantly black churches, the center of our community, has been a common tactic used to intimidate us,” Destiny Church said in a statement to KTSM.

“Even in the face of racism and bigotry, we are committed to continuing embodying the Gospel of Love and Grace as we have done for over 32 years. We hope the hearts of those responsible are healed even as they are held accountable for this dishonorable act.”

The Church claims EPPD’s Northeast El Paso Regional Command was also vandalized. KTSM reached out to EPPD and they have not confirmed this information. 

The church believes at least two people in a dark-colored SUV pulled up to the church and dimmed their lights for several minutes before exiting and smashing the window. No arrests have been made.

Destiny Family Church estimates damages at approximately $1,500.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

Rita’s Burritos in the Upper Valley celebrates first anniversary amid pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rita’s Burritos in the Upper Valley celebrates first anniversary amid pandemic"

El Paso's LGBTQ community holds solidarity march for Black Lives Matter

Thumbnail for the video titled "El Paso's LGBTQ community holds solidarity march for Black Lives Matter"

New Mexico mountain communities hold Black Lives Matter Protests

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Mexico mountain communities hold Black Lives Matter Protests"

Gov. Abbott says state's FBS schools will likely play in half empty stadiums

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gov. Abbott says state's FBS schools will likely play in half empty stadiums"

El Paso cancer patient's 5th birthday takes on special meaning

Thumbnail for the video titled "El Paso cancer patient's 5th birthday takes on special meaning"

Borderland COVID Update Saturday June 13

Thumbnail for the video titled "Borderland COVID Update Saturday June 13"
More Local
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link

More crime

More Crime