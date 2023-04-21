A brick of narcotics with an elephant imprint was seized by CBP officers in El Paso. (CBP)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Border officers on Wednesday seized over 30 pounds of fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine, including a pink brick with the face of an elephant imprinted on it.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection said the drugs had a street value of more than $312,000.

Officials say the seizure occurred when a 20-year-old female U.S. citizen arrived at the vehicle lanes trying to cross into the United States at the Bridge of Americas border crossing. The woman referred to a secondary inspection, which included a screening by a CBP canine and a non-intrusive inspection.

Officials discovered multiple packages concealed within the car, including 24.7 pounds of cocaine, 4.75 pounds of fentanyl and 1.1 pounds of methamphetamine.

CBP told KTSM that the brick with the elephant was powdered fentanyl, but officials could not say what the elephant signified.

Courtesy of U.S. Customs and Border Protection

Cartels often mark loads of drugs with logos to track them and determine where they’re heading or their potency.

Officials say the narcotics and vehicle were seized by CBP and the woman was turned over to Homeland Security Investigations.