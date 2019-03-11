Police seize 168 pounds of marijuana from Juarez man's van

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - A Juarez man is in jail after police seized 168 pounds of marijuana from his van last week.

Officials say Manuel Fernando Martinez, 31, was traveling on Loop 375 near Bob Hope on March 5 when officers pulled him over for a unspecified traffic violation.

According to a news release, police then discovered several bundles of marijuana hidden in different compartments.

Martinez was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility under a $60,000 bond.