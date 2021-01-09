Police seek leads in massive cell phone theft

Jeff Eisert

EL PASO, Texas —- El Paso Police are hoping to identify the man responsible for stealing over $5,000 worth earlier this month.

On the early morning of Saturday January 2nd at 5:10 am, surveillance footage captured a male who approached a west side T-Mobile store located at 2625 N. Mesa and burglarized the business. He stole more than $7,041.50 worth of cell phones and and undisclosed amount of cash.

The suspect is described as an male with a medium build, wore a gray colored hoodie with a logo on the front, a dark colored jacket and denim pants with white athletic shoes. He left in an older model black Lincoln Navigator SUV with black rims.

Crime Stoppers of El Paso is asking for the public’s help with any information that leads to an arrest of this crime, there will be eligibility for a cash reward and identity will be anonymous. They can be reached at 566-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org.

