Police searching for woman allegedly kidnapped outside business in Socorro

SOCORRO, Texas (KTSM) – The Socorro Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a woman who is believed to have been kidnapped, the Socorro Police Department said.

According to authorities, a call came into emergency services on Wednesday at approximately 12:39 p.m. stating a woman identified as Isabel Hernandez was abducted from the Boost Mobile located at 10755 North Loop.

Police said officers are searching for an early 2000’s white GMC Yukon that was last seen heading west on North Loop.

The driver & abductor is described to be male wearing a black bandana curly hair 6’0”-6’5” tall and approximately 180 lbs.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Socorro Police Department at 915-858-6983.