Police searching for suspect in South Central El Paso shooting

Crime

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso police are searching for a suspect in a shooting in South Central El Paso on Tuesday night.

The shooting occurred just before 6 p.m. on Tuesday at the 4500 block of Blanco Avenue, near the El Paso Zoo.

The El Paso Police Department’s Crimes Against Persons unit assisted Central Regional Command officers in the shooting investigation. When detectives arrived at the call, they found a 26-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the leg.

The victim was transported to a local hospital and is expected to be okay.

