EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso police are searching for a suspect in a shooting in South Central El Paso on Tuesday night.
The shooting occurred just before 6 p.m. on Tuesday at the 4500 block of Blanco Avenue, near the El Paso Zoo.
The El Paso Police Department’s Crimes Against Persons unit assisted Central Regional Command officers in the shooting investigation. When detectives arrived at the call, they found a 26-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the leg.
The victim was transported to a local hospital and is expected to be okay.
Latest Headlines
- Live Updates: Trump sues in 3 states, laying ground for contesting outcome
- BREAKING: Remains of missing Los Angeles firefighter found
- U.S. tops 100,000 coronavirus cases in one day, a new record
- When will Nevada be called for Biden or Trump?
- Police searching for suspect in South Central El Paso shooting