Police search for witness in September unsolved murder

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Police are once again asking the public for help identifying a man who may have information about the September 2019 cold case murder of a man at a West El Paso trolly stop.

Chester Charles Woodward, 63, was found with multiple stab wounds at the El Paso Streetcar stop on Cincinnatti and Stanton on the evening of Wednesday, September 18. Woodward was taken to the hospital where he died.

Detectives located video surveillance of a man who may have been near Woodward when he was murdered. They are hoping the public can identify the man so they can question him.

EPPD says the individual seen in the surveillance could have “critical information” on this murder.

Woodward was a musician who was well-known to many who frequented the Cincinnati entertainment district.

Anyone with any information on the man on the video or this homicide should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477(TIPS), or online at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org. You will remain anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you may qualify for a cash reward.