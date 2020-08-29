Police search for Toyota dealership truck thief

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Police say a man drove off the lot of a Central El Paso Toyota dealership with a brand new truck last weekend — and returned hours later for a second.

It happened around 2 a.m. on Saturday, August 22 at the Dick Poe Toyota Dealership located at 6330 Montana Avenue near Mescalero Drive. The suspect started checking doors on several vehicles before finding two unlocked trucks and their keys.

The suspect drove the first truck, a white 2020 Toyota Tacoma TRD or SS with black rims off the lot. He was able to get out of the lot by driving over landscaping and driving north on Isha Street and turning west on Airport Road.

About three hours later, at 4:53 a.m., the suspect returned for the second truck, a white 2020 Toyota Tundra extended cab work truck with a long bed. Once again, he drove over landscaping, this time turning west on Montana Avenue.

The man is described as a White or Hispanic male with average build. He was wearing a dark-colored baseball cap with a white logo on the front, a t-shirt with “Hope Lives” on the front, baggy jeans, and dark shoes with white soles.

Anyone with any information on these auto thefts should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477(TIPS), or online at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org. You will remain anonymous and, if your tip leads to an arrest, you may qualify for a cash reward.