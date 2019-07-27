Police search for suspect in terrifying mall purse-snatching

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Police are hoping to identify the man involved in a terrifying purse-snatching incident at Cielo Vista Mall two weeks ago.

According to police, the victim was talking with a friend outside of her car around 9:45 p.m. on Saturday, July 13 near the Dillard’s store at the south entrance to the mall.

She’d placed her purse on top of the roof of her car and moments later, a man grabbed her purse and ran towards a white car. The victim ran after the man and managed to grab a portion of her purse, but the thief managed to get into the car and drive off, dragging her with him.

The suspect decided a bite to eat was in order, so he stopped by the McDonald’s Restaurant located at 7110 Gateway East at Hawkins where he used the drive-thru and abandoned her purse in the parking lot. Luckily, the McDonald’s surveillance footage was able to capture the suspect as he went through the drive-thru.

The man is described as light-complected, 5’7″ tall with a thin build. He was wearing a light-colored hat a blue baggy shirt. The vehicle he was driving is believed to be a Lexus IS300 between model years 2001 to 2005.

Anyone who knows the identity of this man should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477(TIPS), or online at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org. You will remain anonymous and, if your tip leads to an arrest, you may qualify for a cash reward.