Police search for Northeast armed robbery suspect

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso are asking for help identifying a man who robbed a convenience store at gunpoint earlier this week.

It happened around 2:25 a.m. on Monday, September 28, 2020, at the 7-Eleven store located at 10418 Rushing in Northeast El Paso. The man initially asked the store clerk for a Black and Mild brand cigar and as the clerk was getting the merchandise, the suspect demanded money from the register. He pulled a gun on the clerk and ordered them to hand over several packs of Newport cigarettes.

The suspect is a Black male, approximately 6’00” in height, with a medium build, black hair, and brown eyes.  He was wearing a black facemask, a red hooded jacket, dark denim jeans, and black shoes. The suspect had with him a black handgun and a dark-colored duffle bag with a Nike logo in the shoulder strap.   

Anyone with any information on this armed robbery should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477(TIPS) or online at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org. You will remain anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you may qualify for a cash reward. Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., is a non-profit organization that brings together the community, law enforcement, and the media to solve crimes.

