Police search for hardware store burglars

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Two suspected burglars of an East El Paso hardware store already had at least one tool — a wire cutter — to get through a locked gate in order to steal multiple items early last Month.

According to El Paso Police, security cameras at the Ace Hardware store located at 2200 N. Yarbrough Drive inside the Montwood Mall shopping center captured two burglars breaking into the store during the early morning hours of Wednesday, October 9.

Surveillance footage shows one man cut through the fence to the garden area of the store, taking bags of plant soil, a bird feeder, and two large plant pots. The suspected gardener thieves left the scene, only to return minutes later.











In their return trip, cameras showed the suspect break the glass door to the store and exit with four chainsaws.

The suspect was in a light-colored SUV, believed to be a Buick Encore. He was wearing a black baseball cap, black long-sleeved shirt, blue jeans, and black shoes.

Anyone with information on this burglary should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477(TIPS), or online at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org. You will remain anonymous and, if your tip leads to an arrest, you may qualify for a cash reward.