Police search for Escalade thieves

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso are hoping to identify the suspects accused of stealing a Cadillac Escalade from a car dealership on Alameda at the end of October.

It happened at Z&Z truck sales, located at 7640 Alameda around 8:15 p.m. on Friday, October 23. According to police, two men jumped the fence into the sales lot and walked directly to a black 2007 Cadillac Escalade parked in the front of the lot.

The suspects made their way into the SUV, cut the front gate lock, and drove off. The truck is valued at $17,500 and has faded paint on the roof and center of the hood.

Anyone with any information on the identity of the two men should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477(TIPS) or online at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org. You will remain anonymous and, if your tip leads to an arrest, you may qualify for a cash reward.