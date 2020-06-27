Police search for driver who hit pedestrian in front of Bel Air HS

1  of  2
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso area offering a reward to help identify the driver who hit a pedestrian at a crosswalk in the Lower Valley and left him there.

It happened around 3:50 p.m. Thursday, May 14, in front of Bel Air High School in the 700 block of Yarbrough near the intersection of Esther Road. The 39-year-old pedestrian was crossing from west to east when the driver of a white car going south on Yarbrough hit him and fled the scene. The victim was hospitalized with serious injuries.

El Paso Police say the car is a white, 2-door vehicle similar to an Acura CL-2.

Anyone with any information on this hit and run crash should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477(TIPS), or online at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org. You will remain anonymous and, if your tip leads to an arrest, you may qualify for a cash reward.

