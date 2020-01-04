Police search for Cielo Vista Mall jewelry thieves

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Three men suspected of stealing a gold bracelet from a Cielo Vista Mall jewelry store are the subject of this week’s Crime Stopper’s Crime of the Week.

It happened on Sunday, December 15 around 5:54 p.m. at the Helzberg Diamonds inside the upper level of Cielo Vista Mall. The three men asked to look at multiple items, including a 14k gold, burb bracelet with diamonds.

According to police, one of the men hightailed out of the store with the bracelet and the other two men followed.

Police value the stolen bracelet at $2,799.

Witnesses describe all three men as black in their 20s. The primary suspect is the man seen wearing the black and red baseball cap.

Anyone knowing the identity of these thieves should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477(TIPS), or online at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org. You will remain anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you may qualify for a cash reward.