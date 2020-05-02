Police say man tried filming women under their dresses at East El Paso Target

by: KTSM Report

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Police are hoping to quickly identify a man suspected of filing women inside an East El Paso Target store last week. Now, they’re enlisting the help of Crime Stoppers to offer a reward for help identifying him.

It happened at the Target located at 1874 Joe Battle around 7:20 p.m. on Tuesday, April 21. According to police, a man inside the store went into the women’s section where be began following unsuspecting women as they shopped.

He would then attempt to photograph the women underneath their skirts unbeknownst to the victims. According to investigators, store security cameras spotted in action, including one incident where the victim was a 19-year-old woman.

The suspect is described as white or Hispanic, in his mid-30s with an average build, hazel eyes, and acne scars on his face. He was wearing a black baseball cap, black face covering, black t-shirt, blue jeans, and brown shoes.

Anyone with any information on the identity of this man should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477(TIPS), or online at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org. You will remain anonymous and, if your tip leads to an arrest, you may qualify for a cash reward. 

