Police responding to reports of suspect firing gun inside Central El Paso home

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Police say they’re responding to reports of a person firing a gun inside a Central El Paso home.

The call came out just after 11 a.m. in the 700 block of E. California at Ochoa Street in near El Paso High School. The person is now barricaded inside the residence and EPPD’s SWAT team is responding to the home.

Expect heavy police presence and street closures in the neighborhood.

This is a developing situation. KTSM will update this story as additional information becomes available.

