Police release the name of victim, drunk driver in fatal crash in Central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Police said an alleged drunk driver killed a motorcyclist Thursday night when he ran a red light, just a block from police headquarters.

Celso Manuel Garcia, 38, was on a 2008 Yamaha motorcycle going West on Yandell when he was hit by a 2015 Dodge Ram driven by Ivan Romo, 27, Thursday night in at Raynor and Yandell.

Police said Romo was drunk at the time and ran a red light while traveling north on Raynor. After hitting the motorcycle, the Ram crashed into two parked cars on the street.

Garcia died at the scene and Romo was arrested on suspicion of intoxicated manslaughter and booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility on a $100,000 bond.

In a mug shot, Romo appears to be wearing an Army uniform. It is unknown at this time if he is a soldier.

The collision happened one block south from the El Paso Police Department’s headquarters.