Police release names of two men arrested for allegedly firing guns on freeway in viral video

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Two brothers were arrested for firing guns on the freeway in a viral video that spread over the weekend.

Josue Macias, 21, and Ruben Macias, 23, were arrested Monday night after El Paso Police Department officers executed a warrant in the 5300 block of Beautonne. Officers found several guns and drugs in the house and arrested the two men.

Ruben Macias/Courtesy EPPD

Josue Macias/Courtesy EPPD

They are both facing charges of discharge of a firearm in certain municipalities and were booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility under $25,000 bonds. More charges may be coming, police said in a news release.

“Sound police work and citizens not tolerating crime, providing information to the police led to these arrests,” police said.

The viral video was shared on social media over the weekend and featured on the FitFam Instagram.