Police release mugshot of man arrested in shooting at East El Paso club ‘Dirty Sanchez’

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Police have released the mugshot of the man arrested earlier this month for allegedly shooting and killing another man at an East El Paso nightclub.

Elijah Jaden Covington/Courtesy EPPD

Elijah Jaden Covington, 20, is the lead murder suspect in connection with the death of Jamaal Deontre Jones-Aguilar, who was shot and killed on Sept. 1 outside the Gourmet Hot Dogs Bar, commonly referred to as Dirty Sanchez.

Covington is facing murder and deadly conduct charges.

Police arrested Covington after seeing him in a car days after the shooting in Northeast El Paso. He was booked into the El Paso County Detention Center and is being held on bonds totaling more than $1 million.