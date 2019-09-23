Police release mugshot of man arrested in shooting at East El Paso club ‘Dirty Sanchez’

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Police have released the mugshot of the man arrested earlier this month for allegedly shooting and killing another man at an East El Paso nightclub.
Elijah Jaden Covington, 20, is the lead murder suspect in connection with the death of Jamaal Deontre Jones-Aguilar, who was shot and killed on Sept. 1 outside the Gourmet Hot Dogs Bar, commonly referred to as Dirty Sanchez.
Covington is facing murder and deadly conduct charges.
Police arrested Covington after seeing him in a car days after the shooting in Northeast El Paso. He was booked into the El Paso County Detention Center and is being held on bonds totaling more than $1 million.