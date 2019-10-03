Police release details of City Slickers Bar shooting in East El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Details of the East El Paso shooting that left one man on life-support were revealed by police on Thursday.

Carlos Vargas, 34, was shot in the head at about 2:21 a.m. on Sept. 27 in the parking lot of City Slickers Bar, 1610 N. Zaragoza, according to an El Paso Police Department news release.

Last week, Vargas’ family told KTSM he was not expected to live. On Thursday police said the same thing in the release.

“Carlos Vargas and another patron of the bar were almost struck by a brown four-door Infinity as they walked toward their vehicle after exiting the business,” the release said. The two confronted the driver of the Infinity and an altercation ensued. The driver ultimately fired a gun, striking Vargas in the head.”