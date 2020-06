EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A police officer is hurt after being shot while responding to a call in Northeast El Paso overnight.

Officials say it happened before 1:30 a.m. Monday on the 8900 block of Comet; that’s near Canyon Hills Middle School.

Investigators did not say if any suspects have been taken into custody. No word yet on the extent of the officer’s injuries.

This is a developing story; stay with KTSM.com for updates.