Police name victim, offender involved in Northeast El Paso murder-suicide

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Police have released the name of the couple that died last Wednesday in a murder-suicide in a Northeast El Paso neighborhood.

The shooting was reported around 5:50 p.m. on the 4600 block of South M Mellnik Drive on Dec. 4.

Police said, in an alert, Monica Marie Carazo Vergel, 24, was shot by Carmen Aureliz Gonzalez Avendez, 32. Carazo Vergel was taken to an area hospital where she died from her wounds.

When police arrived at the house, Gonzalez Avendez was dead with a self-inflicted wound.

At the time of the shooting, police said the incident was a family violence situation.

No other information was provided by the police.