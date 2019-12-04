Police name man arrested in missing El Paso mom’s murder case

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Police Department has released the name of the man suspected of killing an El Paso woman who went missing in July following a concert at the El Paso County Coliseum.

Ricardo Marquez, 28, is facing murder charges in connection with the death of Erika Andrea Gaytan, who disappeared on July 13.

Marquez was arrested on Wednesday by El Paso Police, according to court records. He is being held on a $1 million bond.

“Her body has not been found, but based on forensic and other evidence gathered over the course of the investigation detectives have reason to believe that she is deceased and was the victim of a murder,” police said in a news release.

Courtesy El Paso Police Department

On the night of July 13, Gaytan, 29, was dropped off by a family member at her apartment in the 11400 block of Pebble Hills in East El Paso. Later that evening, she reportedly went with a male friend to the “El Reencuentro Norteno” concert at the County Coliseum where she posted a selfie on social media.

Gaytan is the mother of a 7-year-old son, and family members say it’s extremely unlike her to have no communication with him. She has no prior history of disappearing, according to police and they believe the circumstances surrounding her disappearance to be highly suspicious.