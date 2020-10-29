Police: Man rammed police car two times before fleeing scene

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Investigators with the El Paso Police Department’s Gang Unit, the U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force and Texas Department of Public Safety arrested 26-year-old Patrick Von Ballester on Thursday on outstanding warrants stemming from an Oct. 23rd incident.

On Oct. 23, officers were dispatched to the El Paso Draft House on George Dieter Drive on a subject disturbance call.

As an officer attempted to stop Ballester in the parking lot, he reportedly drove his vehicle in reverse at a high rate of speed, narrowly missing the officer. Ballester proceeded to ram the patrol car, another vehicle in the parking lot and the police car a second time before fleeing the scene at a high rate of speed.

Ballester was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility and charged with aggravated assault against a public servant and evading arrest/detention with a vehicle, as well as having three traffic warrants. His bonds totaled $45,306.

