EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A man was arrested on Friday, July 6, after shooting and killing his mother during a struggle over a firearm in El Paso’s Upper Valley, El Paso Police said.

At 4:25 p.m., officers responded to a shooting call at the 6200 block of Strahan Road in El Paso’s Upper Valley.

Police say that upon arrival, officers found the victim Tracy Bean, 59, who had suffered a fatal gunshot wound.

The victim’s husband, who was the incident reporter, and their son were found at the scene, according to police.

An investigation conducted by the Crimes Against Persons Unit found that a struggle over a firearm between the victim and her son, Jake Bean, 31, resulted in the fatal shot, police said.

Jake Bean was arrested, taken into custody and charged with murder.

Bean was booked into El Paso County Detention Facility and is being held on a bond of $650,000.

