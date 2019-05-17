Police investigating two separate stabbings in Central El Paso

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - El Paso Police are investigating two separate stabbings in Central El Paso overnight.

A man was first stabbed on the 3900 block of Dyer between Monroe Avenue and Jefferson Avenue.

Police confirm the man was taken to a nearby hospital with serious, potentially life-threatening injuries. Multiple investigators are on the scene.

A second stabbing also happened in an area near Harrison Avenue and Lackland Street, a few blocks away from the first incident.

One person from this scene was also taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

No word yet on if any arrests have been made in either incident or if the stabbings were connected.

