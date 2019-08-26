Police investigating stabbing near Downtown Sun Metro station

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — One person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after allegedly being stabbed in Downtown El Paso at the Sun Metro transit station.

According to emergency dispatchers, it happened around 2:20 a.m. Monday morning. They say the victim was taken by ambulance to a local hospital with injuries that could potentially be considered life-threatening. Police have taped the area off as they investigate the incident.

This story will be updated as additional information becomes available.