Police investigating shots-fired call at East El Paso bar

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Police are investigating a possible shooting that happened at the Back Nine Bar & Lounge early Sunday morning.

It happened around 1 a.m. outside the bar located at 1441 N. Zaragoza. The call initially came in as a shots-fired and fight in progress call.

According to emergency dispatchers, one person was taken from the scene with injuries that are not considered life-threatening. Police have not confirmed whether the person was injured as a result of gunfire or an unrelated incident leading up to the call.

The apparent shooting is the latest in a string of incidents at bars in a two-mile stretch of North Zaragoza.

Jamaal Deontrae Jones-Aguilar, 23, was killed outside the Gourmet Hot Dogs Bar in the 1700 block of N. Zaragoza on September 1. Police later arrested and charged Elijah Covington, 20, in connection to his murder.

Just weeks later, on September 27, Carlos Vargas III was shot and killed outside of the City Slickers Bar located in the 1600 block of N. Zaragoza. His killer has still not been captured by police.

This is a developing story, KTSM will update it as additional information becomes available.