EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- A gunshot victim was taken to a local hospital after a shooting that occurred overnight, according to the El Paso Police Department.

Police say they are investigating but they have not released any information about where the incident happened, the extent of the victim’s injuries or what led up to the shooting.

A large police presence was seen earlier Saturday at Gateway West at Lee Trevino that led to several roads closed. Police would not say if the incidents were related.

KTSM is working to have more information on whether these incidents are related or not.