Police investigating second drive-by shooting in just hours

One person shot during early morning hours of February 22

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Police are investigating a drive-by shooting in Northeast El Paso that sent one person to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

It happened sometime before 3 a.m. in the 4400 block of Loma Diamante in Northeast El Paso. As of 9 a.m. Saturday morning, police cleared the neighborhood and there were no signs of an ongoing investigation.

Police did not say whether anyone was in custody in connection with the shooting.

The shooting on Loma Diamante was the second in just hours on Friday night to early Saturday morning. Just hours earlier, police say one person was shot in Far East El Paso in the 2300 block of Bird Song.

