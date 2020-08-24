Police investigating bomb threat at St. Joseph’s School

EL PASO, Texas — El Paso police are on the scene of a bomb threat at St. Joseph’s School, located at 1300 Lamar St. in Central El Paso.

The Bomb Squad is not responding at this time, according to the El Paso Police Department. Units on the scene are conducting a cursory search of the area.

Police are asking the public to stay clear of the Lamar/Hueco area.

St. Joseph staff enacted safety protocols and contacted police upon receiving an unidentified email informing them of a potential threat in the building, said Fernie Ceniceros, director of Communications for the Diocese of El Paso.

No students were on campus as the school is currently on a virtual learning schedule. There were approximately 12 staff members on campus at the time of the evacuation.

This is a developing story. Information will be updated as it is available.

