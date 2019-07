EL PASO ⁠— Two people were hospitalized following a shooting in El Paso’s Upper Valley, police said.

Officers responded to the 700 block of Waltham Cout about 4 p.m. Tuesday. They said two people were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries

The police department’s Crimes Against Persons Unit is investigating.

This is a developing story. Look for updates on-air and online at KTSM.com.