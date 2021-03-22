Police identify man accused in fatal Eastside stabbing, victim ID

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Police Department’s Crimes Against Persons Unit identified the man accused of a fatal stabbing that happened early Saturday morning.

According to CAP, 31-year-old Adrian Delgado was arrested Saturday and charged with murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility, as well as for three outstanding traffic warrants, on bonds totaling $1,750,709.83.

Just before 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, officers received a call of a stabbing at an apartment complex at the 3600 block of George Dieter Drive. Officers discovered 34-year-old Robert Ventura and a 28-year-old woman with stab wounds. Both were transported to Del Sol Hospital where Ventura was pronounced dead. Ochoa was

admitted for treatment and remains hospitalized in critical condition. Through their

investigation, detectives identified 31 –year old Adrian Delgado as a suspect. Delgado

was located and detained later that day.

03/20/201

Time: 1:29 AM

Location: 3650 George Dieter Dr. #2105

Arrested: of the 10500 block of Montwood Dr.

Victim: 34 –year old Robert Ventura (Deceased)

Victim: 28 –year old Stephanie Marie Ochoa

