Police identify Central El Paso murder victim

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Police say 59-year-old Ethan Darnell Dorsey was the man found shot to death in front of his Central El Paso apartment early Monday morning.

According to investigators, they were called to a home in the 3900 block of Pierce around 3 a.m. on Monday, July 5, to reports of a shooting. Upon arriving, they found Dorsey outside of his apartment. He was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

El Paso Police have not arrested anyone in connection to this case. If you have any information, you’re urged to call the non-emergency line at (915) 832- 4400 or Crime Stoppers of El Paso at (915) 566-8477 (TIPS).