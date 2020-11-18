Police ID couple in Central El Paso shooting

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Police on Wednesday identified the victims in a shooting in Central El Paso on Saturday that left one woman dead and a man injured.

According to the El Paso Police Department, 50-year-old Georgette Kaufman was killed in the shooting, while her husband, 48-year-old Daniel Kaufman was wounded.

According to the State Bar of Texas, both Georgette Kaufman and Daniel Kaufman are listed as family law attorneys in the Office of the Attorney of the General.

Just after 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, officers responded to the shooting call and found Daniel Kaufman suffering from gunshot wounds at a nearby residence. Kaufman was transported to an area hospital, where he was listed in critical but stable condition.

Officers conducted a search of the premises at 3010 Copper, where they found Georgette Kaufman’s body.

Neighbors said they were disturbed by the incident.

“Not knowing what the motive was, I don’t know why this happened to those nice people. They’re very nice people. I don’t know if it was personal or random, and that’s scary to me,” said Ruben Robles, who lives near where the shooting happened.

Robles said that he knew the man who was shot Saturday night and said he ran to another neighbor’s house for help.

No arrests have been made in the case and there is no indication that any other person was the intended victim of this crime.

Anyone who may have information in this case is asked to call CAP at (915) 212-4040 or Crime Stoppers of El Paso at (915) 566-TIPS (8477).

