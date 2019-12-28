Police hope to identify man who robbed Lower Valley store at knifepoint

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso are hoping to identify a man who robbed a Lower Valley convenience store at knifepoint earlier this month.

It happened around 8:45 p.m. on Sunday, December 15 at the 7-Eleven located at 7879 North Loop near Mauer Road.

Police say the man, described as Hispanic, 5’01” tall, with a thin build, walked to the store carrying a sweater. Once inside, he dropped the sweater, pulled out a knife and threatened the cashier with it.

He was able to flee the store in a silver-or gold-colored car with an undisclosed amount of money.

At the time of the robbery, he was wearing a gray and black baseball cap, gray jacket with black sleeves, gray pants, and white sneakers.

Anyone with information on this armed robbery should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477(TIPS), or online at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org. You will remain anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you may qualify for a cash reward.