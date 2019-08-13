El Paso Police detain person with a gun in Airport area

Breaking News
Police detain person with a gun in Airport area
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Police Department detained a person with a gun near the airport.

Police searched for the person after an unconfirmed report was made that a shotgun was seen near the El Paso International Airport.

Police sent out the following alert: “Unconfirmed sighting reported at the Airport of a subject armed with a shotgun. Officers checking the Airport and surrounding areas at this time. Responding officers have just located the Subject in a vehicle away from the airport and he is now in custody. Resuming regular activity at the airport.”

