Police: Dead newborn found in suburban Dallas restaurant

IRVING, Texas (AP) — Police in suburban Dallas are investigating the death of a newborn, who investigators say was left in a trash can after being born inside a restaurant’s bathroom.

Irving Police say the infant was found Friday afternoon inside the bathroom of an Applebee’s restaurant.

Investigators believe the baby was born in the bathroom and then put in a trash can.

Police say the baby’s mother then left the restaurant.

The newborn’s body was found about 30 minutes later by restaurant employees who were cleaning the bathroom.