Police continue search for armed robbery suspect

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Police continue the search for a man who held a business at gunpoint in early July.

The robbery happened Monday, July 6, at 7:30 p.m. at the Nacionalización y Fronterización De Autos located at 7940 Alameda. Initially, the suspect acted as a potential customer and eventually left before returning, forcing his way into the business.

The man threatened an employee with a gun and demanded money. He then stole the employee’s purse and rummaged through the business, looking for additional cash.

The suspect left the scene in a dark red, 4-door car, believed to be a Toyota. He’s described as heavy-set, in his 40s, wearing a gray and black baseball cap, light blue long-sleeved shirt, black jeans, and black shoes.

Anyone with any information on the identity of this violent robber should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477(TIPS), or online at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org. You will remain anonymous and, if your tip leads to an arrest, you may qualify for a cash reward. 

