Police arrest man in Scott Simpson Drive murder in East El Paso

EPPD

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A 21-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a murder last week on Scott Simpson, the El Paso Police Department said.

Isaac Rocha, 21, was arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with the June 3 homicide of Miguel Alvarado.

Alvarado was found dead by his mother at about 5:31 p.m., police said.

Rocha was arrested in the 6400 block of Mohawk with the help of U.S. Marshals, a police news release said.

He has been booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility on a $1 million bond.