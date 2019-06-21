Person taken to hospital following Las Cruces shooting

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) – At least one person was taken to the hospital with a “possible gunshot wound” Friday afternoon.

According to Las Cruces police, officers responded at about 3:20 p.m. to a shots fired call on the 2300 block of Lester Avenue.

Police did not release the extent of the person’s injuries.

According to a news release, investigators are following multiple leads and the investigation is expected to go into the evening.

Lester Avenue will be temporarily closed between south Walnut Street and Stull Drive as police continue to investigate. Avoid the area.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call police at (575) 526-0795.