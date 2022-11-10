BROOKLYN (WPIX) — A pedestrian was fatally struck by a hit-and-run FedEx truck driver in Brooklyn, New York, on Wednesday night, police said.

The victim was crossing the street when he was struck at an intersection around 9:15 p.m., according to the New York Police Department. The victim was first hit by the FedEx truck and then by a second car, which remained at the scene, police said.

The man, who was not identified, was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

Police said the FedEx driver remained at large as of Thursday morning.