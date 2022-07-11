EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – An 8-month-old baby was found dead inside an mobile home’s storage room, wrapped in a blanket, and fastened to his car seat. Medical technicians tried to revive the infant prior to transporting him to the hospital but was declared deceased upon arrival.

On Saturday 9th, 2022 around 2:04 pm the Mesilla Valley Regional Dispatch Authority responded to a 911 call from a parent saying their infant “was purple, not breathing and foaming at the mouth”. The incident happened in a mobile home, in the village of Doña Ana.

The infant was identified as 8-month-old Geremiah Garcia. His cause of death has not been released.

A deputy described the home as s single wide mobile home, and when he walked into the storage room, where the baby was put to sleep, added that the air was stagnant, and the temperature was significantly higher than the rest of the house.

Jasper Garcia-Montano and Breanna Garcia are the parents of the victim, and both have been arrested and charged with abuse of a child resulting in death. Officials said Garcia-Montano lived with his wife and three children, a 3-year-old, a 2-year-old and a family friend, a 14-year-old girl who had been living with them for several weeks now.

Garcia-Montano had a criminal record before the incident. He was previously arrested in 2014 for assaulting and officer and resisting arrest during a traffic stop. He declared that three days prior the incident, he had used cocaine, smoked weed a day before and extinguished the remnants in a plant of the porch. He also stated he consumed a “jello shooter” that contained alcohol, and consumed suboxone that evening.

Deputies stated Garcia-Montano has used methamphetamine in the past, but it has been 4-5 years since he last used. He is being held at the Doña Ana County Jail without bond.

