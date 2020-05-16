Breaking News
5 new deaths reported as deadliest COVID-19 week in Juárez comes to a close

Pair of teens accused of 3 beer runs at same East El Paso Circle K sought by police

Crime

by: KTSM Report

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A pair of teens accused of three beer runs at the same Circle K within a week are being sought by the El Paso Police.

It happened at the Circle K located at 7800 Gateway East Boulevard at Giles Road/McRae Boulevard. In all three beer-runs, the teens stole several packs of Budweiser and Bud Light beer before fleeing the scene south toward neighboring apartments on Giles Road.

The first theft happened Tuesday, May 5, at 3:30 a.m., the next was Thursday, May 7, at 3:48 a.m. and the most recent case was Monday, May 11, at 9:49 p.m.

Both suspects are approximately 5’5″ tall, with a thin to medium build and are in their late teens. One of the suspects is a Hispanic male and the other is a Black male.

Anyone with any information on the identity of these thieves should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477(TIPS), or online at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org. You will remain anonymous and, if your tip leads to an arrest, you may qualify for a cash reward. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

Two Teens Responsible For Series of Thefts

Thumbnail for the video titled "Two Teens Responsible For Series of Thefts"

More than 16K prisoners and staff checked for COVID-19 in first 3 days of self-testing

Thumbnail for the video titled "More than 16K prisoners and staff checked for COVID-19 in first 3 days of self-testing"

2.5 million Texans have filed for unemployment

Thumbnail for the video titled "2.5 million Texans have filed for unemployment"

City of El Paso reports two new deaths due to COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "City of El Paso reports two new deaths due to COVID-19"

YMCA of El Paso to reopen Monday

Thumbnail for the video titled "YMCA of El Paso to reopen Monday"

Absentee ballot requests up in Dona Ana County as early voting precautions are being taken

Thumbnail for the video titled "Absentee ballot requests up in Dona Ana County as early voting precautions are being taken"
More Local
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link

More crime

More Crime