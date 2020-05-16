Pair of teens accused of 3 beer runs at same East El Paso Circle K sought by police

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A pair of teens accused of three beer runs at the same Circle K within a week are being sought by the El Paso Police.

It happened at the Circle K located at 7800 Gateway East Boulevard at Giles Road/McRae Boulevard. In all three beer-runs, the teens stole several packs of Budweiser and Bud Light beer before fleeing the scene south toward neighboring apartments on Giles Road.

The first theft happened Tuesday, May 5, at 3:30 a.m., the next was Thursday, May 7, at 3:48 a.m. and the most recent case was Monday, May 11, at 9:49 p.m.

Both suspects are approximately 5’5″ tall, with a thin to medium build and are in their late teens. One of the suspects is a Hispanic male and the other is a Black male.

Anyone with any information on the identity of these thieves should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477(TIPS), or online at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org. You will remain anonymous and, if your tip leads to an arrest, you may qualify for a cash reward.